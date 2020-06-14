Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Finding an apartment in Shawnee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
21 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$716
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$899
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:35pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
888 sqft
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22509 W 76th Ter
22509 West 76th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
22509 W 76th Ter Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Shawnee Townhome-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11301 W 60th St Unit B
11301 West 60th Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
11301 W 60th St Unit B Available 08/01/20 Affordable Shawnee Duplex-Available Beginning of AUGUST!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21217 W. 50th Terrace
21217 West 50th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2682 sqft
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan! Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12013 W 58th Place, Unit F
12013 West 58th Place, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Shawnee Condo with New flooring and nicely remodeled - This Shawnee KS condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located in The Deer Walk Condominium complex. The floors are rustic wood laminate throughout the Condo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21314 W 47th Terrace
21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/03/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Goddard Heights
1 Unit Available
10500 W 57th St
10500 West 57th Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
Fully rehabbed home on quiet street in Shawnee. Easy floor-plan and large laundry room!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4712 Halsey Street
4712 Halsey Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1540 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
22828 West 44th Terrace
22828 West 44th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,570
3041 sqft
This two-story home is perfectly anchored on a quiet cul-de-sac offering four generously sized bedrooms, a main floor office along with spacious principle rooms. The formal dining room boasts an abundance of windows providing natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$797
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
City Guide for Shawnee, KS

"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")

Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shawnee, KS

Finding an apartment in Shawnee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

