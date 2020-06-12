Apartment List
166 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
12013 W 58th Place, Unit F
12013 West 58th Place, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Shawnee Condo with New flooring and nicely remodeled - This Shawnee KS condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located in The Deer Walk Condominium complex. The floors are rustic wood laminate throughout the Condo.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1159 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$851
977 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Edwardsville
1 Unit Available
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$755
851 sqft
A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home.
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
I-435 West Kansas City
49 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1115 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1160 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$968
984 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.

June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Shawnee rents declined over the past month

Shawnee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Shawnee.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

