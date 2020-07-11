Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
13824 West 58th Terrace - 1
13824 West 58th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
A prime spot in the Lakeview townhome community! Take in this end unit with the feel of a home but add in the great amenities! Pool, Club House, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal, Trash Pick Up & Water! A sprawling 2 bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,165
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
22 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,076
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,022
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,098
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
96 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$936
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
7 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
8 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.

July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Shawnee rents increased moderately over the past month

Shawnee rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $866 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,062 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,062 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

