Lenox West Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Lenox West Luxury Apartments

6701 Lackman Rd · (913) 359-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6811-202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 6715-205 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 15033 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lenox West Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Lenox West Luxury Apartments centrally located in bustling Shawnee, Kansas. Lenox West Apartments offers affordable apartment homes for rent with the charming feel of country life. So, if you are looking for affordable apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS near Kansas City call today to experience luxury living at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 month lease options
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Lenox West Luxury Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Lenox West Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lenox West Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lenox West Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lenox West Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lenox West Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lenox West Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
