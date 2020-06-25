All apartments in Overland Park
Villa Medici

9550 Ash St · (913) 204-0558
Rent Special
Limited Time Only: $1,000 off the First Month of Rent! *Must move-in by July 17th. Select units only. Contact the office for details!
Location

9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS 66207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Medici.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
courtyard
fire pit
bike storage
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Villa Medici is simply Paradise with babbling brooks set in an oasis in the center of Johnson County. Offering more than an echo of the famed Renaissance estate for which it was named, Villa Medici is destined to be your personal resort. Our luxurious one and two bedroom apartments and our fabulous two and three bedroom townhouses are available with classic or contemporary designs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300, $150 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $55/month. Villa Medici has ample parking close to every home. Covered and garage parking is available for a minimal fee. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Garage parking $75.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Medici have any available units?
Villa Medici has 9 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Medici have?
Some of Villa Medici's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Medici currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Medici is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Only: $1,000 off the First Month of Rent! *Must move-in by July 17th. Select units only. Contact the office for details!
Is Villa Medici pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Medici is pet friendly.
Does Villa Medici offer parking?
Yes, Villa Medici offers parking.
Does Villa Medici have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Medici offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Medici have a pool?
Yes, Villa Medici has a pool.
Does Villa Medici have accessible units?
No, Villa Medici does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Medici has units with dishwashers.
