Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300, $150 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $55/month. Villa Medici has ample parking close to every home. Covered and garage parking is available for a minimal fee. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Garage parking $75.