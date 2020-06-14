Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with garage

Raytown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8801 East 73rd Street
8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8216 Harvard Ave
8216 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Get on the wating list to be contacted for a private showing!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Register here to be contacted for a private showing: https://homes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5818 Farley Ave
5818 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Raytown rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. This duplex has just been remodeled with modern styles and color tones. Features include new appliances, new flooring, one car garage.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8484 Lane Drive - 1
8484 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1850 sqft
Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!! Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Riss Lake
1 Unit Available
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1774 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Chapel
1 Unit Available
5125 South Cottage Avenue
5125 South Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1190 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8610 E 74th Street
8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
9101 E 89th Ter
9101 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1354 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This split level home is located in a prime location on a large corner lot and boasts many coveted amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
7621 Sni A Bar Rd
7621 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Woodson Estates
1 Unit Available
11804 E 60th St
11804 East 60th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath duplex. Recently renovated! All new inside! 1 car garage with a large yard and Raytown Schools. 3 bd 1.5 bath duplex. Recently renovated! All new inside! 1 car garage with a large yard and Raytown Schools.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
8603 E 92nd Terr
8603 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Large 3 bd 1.5 bath, in a great neighborhood Large yard with a covered patio, and 1 car garage close by highways and shopping. Just finished rehab! All new inside! Large 3 bd 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Woodson Estates
1 Unit Available
11811 East 60th Terrace
11811 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2513 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Well kept true ranch home with circle drive, 2 car garage, spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Woodson Estates
1 Unit Available
11812 East 61st Terrace
11812 East 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1398 sqft
Enjoy the layout in this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath in a great location! You'll appreciate all this home has to offer including your open concept kitchen that includes appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9317 Manchester Avenue
9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Raytown, MO

Raytown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

