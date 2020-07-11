Apartment List
/
KS
/
overland park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Overland Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$948
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:59pm
$
12 Units Available
Lionsgate
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 7 at 02:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$852
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
6 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Results within 1 mile of Overland Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
128 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2005 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
139 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
$
9 Units Available
Town Center
6233 W 120th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,059
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with open layouts. Ample onsite amenities, including fitness center, grilling station and community garden. Play golf at the nearby Country Club of Leawood. Shop and dine at Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
8 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 6 at 10:49pm
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Overland Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$923
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
City Guide for Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, Kansas

Salutations from suburbia, aspiring apartment dweller! Are you looking to trade in the bustle of the big city for the serenity of the “sprawls?” Then look no further than Overland Park. A popular residential destination, Overland Park boasts some of the Jayhawk State’s most coveted residential lodgings. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then stick with us, and we’ll have you living the life in Kansas City before you know it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Overland Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Overland Park, KS

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Overland Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Overland Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOverland Park 3 BedroomsOverland Park Accessible ApartmentsOverland Park Apartments under $600Overland Park Apartments under $700
Overland Park Apartments under $800Overland Park Apartments under $900Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with GarageOverland Park Apartments with GymOverland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOverland Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Overland Park Apartments with ParkingOverland Park Apartments with PoolOverland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOverland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOverland Park Furnished ApartmentsOverland Park Pet Friendly PlacesOverland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City