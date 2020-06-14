Apartment List
/
MO
/
raymore
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO with garage

Raymore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.
Results within 1 mile of Raymore

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.
Results within 5 miles of Raymore
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10722 Westover Rd
10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Raymore
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hidden Valley
6 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$685
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1484 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
St. Catherine's Gardens
1 Unit Available
3800 Ruysser Road
3800 Ruysser Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Super Spacious Ranch Home w/2 car garage. This home offers 3 bedrooms that are all good size and 1 1/2 bathrooms along with an open concept kitchen that includes appliances.
City Guide for Raymore, MO

"Do you wanna slow dance at the RayMore? / Can I buy you a drink at the Raymore? / Do you wanna go back to the Raymore, / so that we can PlayMore, Raymore?" - "Dance at the Raymore Playmore"

When you think of a town with a population of just under 20,000, relaxed and sleepy often come to mind. But Raymore is far from a sleepy little city in Missouri. There is plenty to see and do in this city and as a result it's one of the fastest growing cities in Missouri. The climate is good, the people are friendly and there is a great variety of entertainment in this city. You just have to know where (and when) to look! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Raymore, MO

Raymore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaymore 3 BedroomsRaymore Apartments with Balcony
Raymore Apartments with GarageRaymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with PoolRaymore Apartments with Washer-DryerRaymore Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaymore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City