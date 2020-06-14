211 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with garage

Apartment List
Prairie Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,335
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Prairie Hills
1 Unit Available
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Prairie Fields
1 Unit Available
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5415 sqft
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 07:30pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
720 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
City Guide for Prairie Village, KS

“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")

Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prairie Village, KS

Prairie Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

