Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving piano room smoke-free community

The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926. The elegance of the facade and lavish interior remind residents and visitors alike of days-gone-by, and the exceptional array of contemporary amenities continue to make The Marott one of the most exclusive residences in Indianapolis. Located at the intersection of Fall Creek Parkway and Meridian Street, history and splendor come together at The Marott Apartments.