All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Fountainhead Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Fountainhead Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Fountainhead Apartments

8101 Laguna Dr · (317) 434-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1833-12 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1687-18 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountainhead Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
We welcome you to our small and locally managed apartment community. Fountainhead Apartments offers private individual outside entrances to each apartment home, with seven different floor plans to meet your every housing need. Fountainhead offers friendly service, a tennis court, a swimming pool, sand volleyball, lighted dog run, and washers and dryers. These lovely, spacious, and pet friendly apartment homes make life comfortable and convenient within an ideal location surrounded by shopping, schools, and dining. And with Interstate 465 just minutes away, you’ll have easy access to work and play. Get use to the good life at Fountainhead Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 flat fee
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountainhead Apartments have any available units?
Fountainhead Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountainhead Apartments have?
Some of Fountainhead Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountainhead Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fountainhead Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountainhead Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountainhead Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fountainhead Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fountainhead Apartments offers parking.
Does Fountainhead Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountainhead Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountainhead Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fountainhead Apartments has a pool.
Does Fountainhead Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fountainhead Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fountainhead Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountainhead Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fountainhead Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity