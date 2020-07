Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse courtyard dog park playground

Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. We are situated among a diverse selection of exceptional dining and shopping options and are located in the wonderful Metropolitan School District of Washington Township. Call today to schedule your tour. When looking for an apartment in Indianapolis, Connect Apartments and Townhomes are a must see!