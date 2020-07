Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport coffee bar hot tub internet cafe lobby package receiving

Chelsea Village Apartments, located on the north side of Indianapolis IN., offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. This quaint community offers spacious apartments, large shade trees and an appealing natural environment; you will love the park and fishing lake. We also offer a 24 hour Wi-Fi Laundry Lounge for your enjoyment,catch up on e-mail, surf the web or watch netflix while you do the laundry. Residents have easy access to I-465 and the 86th Street shopping corridor. Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis is minutes from I-465 and the Monon Trail, in the Washington Township School District.