Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9904 East 24th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9904 East 24th Street

9904 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9904 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Terrific 3 bedroom with attached 1 car garage. This home has a large open-concept kitchen/family room combo and provides 1158 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home has been recently remodeled with newer carpet, flooring, and paint. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and all black appliances. Home has large windows which provide lots of natural light. Large, private backyard with mature trees.. Main floor laundry/ mud room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 East 24th Street have any available units?
9904 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 East 24th Street have?
Some of 9904 East 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9904 East 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9904 East 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9904 East 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9904 East 24th Street offers parking.
Does 9904 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 9904 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9904 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 9904 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9904 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
