9904 East 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Terrific 3 bedroom with attached 1 car garage. This home has a large open-concept kitchen/family room combo and provides 1158 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home has been recently remodeled with newer carpet, flooring, and paint. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and all black appliances. Home has large windows which provide lots of natural light. Large, private backyard with mature trees.. Main floor laundry/ mud room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.