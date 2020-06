Amenities

hardwood floors garage

**PRICED REDUCED FOR QUICK MOVE IN!!!**



Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. 2 car detached garage. Fenced in yard. Great home and it's available for immediate occupancy. Call or click today to view this home.

