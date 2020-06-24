All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9570 Gemini Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9570 Gemini Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9570 Gemini Drive

9570 Gemini Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9570 Gemini Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Indianapolis home offers 4 beds and 2.5 baths and is move-in ready! Upon entering the home you are greeted with the lower level of the home's bonus living space which doubles as a play space or a perfect spot to make the hang out area. Conveniently located off the bonus living space is a bathroom and bedroom as well as a laundry space. On the upper level of the home you will find more living space semi open to a eat in dining kitchen. Plenty of cabinetry boosts plenty of storage. The backyard is fenced in and features a storage barn. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9570 Gemini Drive have any available units?
9570 Gemini Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9570 Gemini Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9570 Gemini Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9570 Gemini Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9570 Gemini Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive offer parking?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive have a pool?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive have accessible units?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9570 Gemini Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9570 Gemini Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College