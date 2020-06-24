9570 Gemini Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Indianapolis home offers 4 beds and 2.5 baths and is move-in ready! Upon entering the home you are greeted with the lower level of the home's bonus living space which doubles as a play space or a perfect spot to make the hang out area. Conveniently located off the bonus living space is a bathroom and bedroom as well as a laundry space. On the upper level of the home you will find more living space semi open to a eat in dining kitchen. Plenty of cabinetry boosts plenty of storage. The backyard is fenced in and features a storage barn. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.