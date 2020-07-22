All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 2 2019

9484 Oakley Dr

9484 Oakley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9484 Oakley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

This charming 3-bed, 4-bath, 3-story townhome is Move-In Ready! This maintenance-free home is perfect for a quiet living - or constant entertainment. This townhome complete with hardwood floors in common spaces and plush carpet in bedrooms. The outdoor living room deck is perfect for a relaxing evening. Each room has sizeable closet space, with the master boasting a walk-in closet, glass shower, and his/hers sinks. The chef-inspired kitchen and dining space have stunning countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and a half bathroom on this floor. Location, location, location!! You are walking distance to many shops, restaurants and stores like Starbucks, Kona Grill, LifeTime Fitness, Newks Eatery, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and McAlister Deli. Quick and easy highway and street access will allow you to escape to Carmel, Zionsville or Downtown Indy within minutes. The attached 2-car garage is spacious enough for storage and your vehicles. This meticulous rental won't be available for long!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. No pets are allowed. No smoking allowed in the home. Lawn care and snow removal included with rent.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/980037?source=marketing

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2060746753

www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9484 Oakley Dr have any available units?
9484 Oakley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9484 Oakley Dr have?
Some of 9484 Oakley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9484 Oakley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9484 Oakley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9484 Oakley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9484 Oakley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9484 Oakley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9484 Oakley Dr offers parking.
Does 9484 Oakley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9484 Oakley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9484 Oakley Dr have a pool?
No, 9484 Oakley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9484 Oakley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9484 Oakley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9484 Oakley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9484 Oakley Dr has units with dishwashers.
