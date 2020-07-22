9484 Oakley Dr

Amenities

This charming 3-bed, 4-bath, 3-story townhome is Move-In Ready! This maintenance-free home is perfect for a quiet living - or constant entertainment. This townhome complete with hardwood floors in common spaces and plush carpet in bedrooms. The outdoor living room deck is perfect for a relaxing evening. Each room has sizeable closet space, with the master boasting a walk-in closet, glass shower, and his/hers sinks. The chef-inspired kitchen and dining space have stunning countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and a half bathroom on this floor. Location, location, location!! You are walking distance to many shops, restaurants and stores like Starbucks, Kona Grill, LifeTime Fitness, Newks Eatery, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and McAlister Deli. Quick and easy highway and street access will allow you to escape to Carmel, Zionsville or Downtown Indy within minutes. The attached 2-car garage is spacious enough for storage and your vehicles. This meticulous rental won't be available for long!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. No pets are allowed. No smoking allowed in the home. Lawn care and snow removal included with rent.



