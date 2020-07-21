All apartments in Indianapolis
944 East Minnesota Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

944 East Minnesota Street

944 East Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

944 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a showstopper. In the desired location of Bates Hendricks-Fountain square, this home is walking distance to many restaurants. Lincoln Coffee House, Midwest Juicery and many more shops are less than a 10-minute walk from your doorstep. The stunning kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and an abundance for cabinet space. High-end finishes and updates. Love city living but want more than just an apartment? Use the Rently Link Below to view.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2036531204

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/972250?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 East Minnesota Street have any available units?
944 East Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 944 East Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 East Minnesota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 East Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 East Minnesota Street is pet friendly.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street offer parking?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not offer parking.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 East Minnesota Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 East Minnesota Street does not have units with air conditioning.
