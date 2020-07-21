944 East Minnesota Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is a showstopper. In the desired location of Bates Hendricks-Fountain square, this home is walking distance to many restaurants. Lincoln Coffee House, Midwest Juicery and many more shops are less than a 10-minute walk from your doorstep. The stunning kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and an abundance for cabinet space. High-end finishes and updates. Love city living but want more than just an apartment? Use the Rently Link Below to view.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2036531204



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/972250?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.