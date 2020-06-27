9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Warren Township has a great open floorplan. Updates include: NEW vinyl plank flooring on the main level, NEW carpet, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen offers a significant amount of cabinet and counter space. The master suite has a tremendous walk-in closet, and bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also large. The yard is nearly 1/3 of an acre and there are no houses behind you - perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.