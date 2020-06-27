All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive

9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Warren Township has a great open floorplan. Updates include: NEW vinyl plank flooring on the main level, NEW carpet, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen offers a significant amount of cabinet and counter space. The master suite has a tremendous walk-in closet, and bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also large. The yard is nearly 1/3 of an acre and there are no houses behind you - perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have any available units?
9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9435 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College