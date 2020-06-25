All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9426 Bridgewater Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9426 Bridgewater Cir
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

9426 Bridgewater Cir

9426 Bridgewater Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9426 Bridgewater Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6e1936068 ---- Check out this move-in ready 2 bedroom condo! Lawn care and snow removal included! Enjoy brand new carpets with an attached one car garage! Just minutes from Castle Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone! Easy access to I-69 and I-465. Lawrence Township Schools! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for ALL RESIDENTS 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 1 Car Garage Clubhouse Community Pool Lawn Care Yard Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have any available units?
9426 Bridgewater Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have?
Some of 9426 Bridgewater Cir's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 Bridgewater Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9426 Bridgewater Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 Bridgewater Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9426 Bridgewater Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9426 Bridgewater Cir offers parking.
Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 Bridgewater Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9426 Bridgewater Cir has a pool.
Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have accessible units?
No, 9426 Bridgewater Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 Bridgewater Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9426 Bridgewater Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College