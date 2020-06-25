9426 Bridgewater Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6e1936068 ---- Check out this move-in ready 2 bedroom condo! Lawn care and snow removal included! Enjoy brand new carpets with an attached one car garage! Just minutes from Castle Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone! Easy access to I-69 and I-465. Lawrence Township Schools! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for ALL RESIDENTS 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 1 Car Garage Clubhouse Community Pool Lawn Care Yard Maintenance Included