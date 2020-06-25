All apartments in Indianapolis
9423 Big Ben Circle
9423 Big Ben Circle

9423 Big Ben Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Big Ben Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful tri-level home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It has plenty of natural lighting along with newer fixtures throughout the home, ample amount of storage space, and a deck that over looks the backyard. This home will not last !! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have any available units?
9423 Big Ben Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9423 Big Ben Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Big Ben Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Big Ben Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9423 Big Ben Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle offer parking?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have a pool?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have accessible units?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 Big Ben Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9423 Big Ben Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
