Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy home is move-in ready. Near Eastside craftsmen with a large front porch. 3 Bedrooms and 1, Jack and Jill, bathroom. Spacious kitchen, sun patio, a 1 car detached garage and a modern feel. You will love the super clean home and enjoy over 1500 sq feet of space to move around in.