Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:19 PM

923 South State Avenue

923 S State Ave · No Longer Available
Location

923 S State Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely townhouse is off State and Park, minutes to Fountain Square, Finch Park, Downtown, William McKinley School #39 and much more! Home features many updates, including fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Nice, formal dining room and a lovely kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. 1-car detached garage. Nice size bedrooms upstairs and a large loft great as a second family room space. Pets Negotiable! Owner Will be Managing Home! Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 South State Avenue have any available units?
923 South State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 South State Avenue have?
Some of 923 South State Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 South State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 South State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 South State Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 South State Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 923 South State Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 923 South State Avenue offers parking.
Does 923 South State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 South State Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 South State Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 South State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 South State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 South State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 South State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 South State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

