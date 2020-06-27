9197 Hibben Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has beautiful wood floors, custom built-ins, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, an ample amount of closet space throughout the home, the living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace, and has a covered porch perfect for enjoying the breeze! There is nearby highway access, shopping markets, schools, and parks. Don't delay!! This home will ease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.