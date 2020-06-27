All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

9197 Hibben Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has beautiful wood floors, custom built-ins, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, an ample amount of closet space throughout the home, the living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace, and has a covered porch perfect for enjoying the breeze! There is nearby highway access, shopping markets, schools, and parks. Don't delay!! This home will ease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9197 Hibben Avenue have any available units?
9197 Hibben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9197 Hibben Avenue have?
Some of 9197 Hibben Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9197 Hibben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9197 Hibben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9197 Hibben Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9197 Hibben Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9197 Hibben Avenue offer parking?
No, 9197 Hibben Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9197 Hibben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9197 Hibben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9197 Hibben Avenue have a pool?
No, 9197 Hibben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9197 Hibben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9197 Hibben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9197 Hibben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9197 Hibben Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
