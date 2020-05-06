9175 Hibben Avenue

Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful 3 bedroom ranch in Warren Township. This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet, flooring, and paint. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and beautiful white cabinets. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. This home is seated on a large lot with a fenced in backyard with mature trees. This is a beautiful ranch home that is sure to impress!

