All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9175 Hibben Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9175 Hibben Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9175 Hibben Avenue

9175 Hibben Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9175 Hibben Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful 3 bedroom ranch in Warren Township. This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet, flooring, and paint. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and beautiful white cabinets. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. This home is seated on a large lot with a fenced in backyard with mature trees. This is a beautiful ranch home that is sure to impress!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9175 Hibben Avenue have any available units?
9175 Hibben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9175 Hibben Avenue have?
Some of 9175 Hibben Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9175 Hibben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9175 Hibben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9175 Hibben Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9175 Hibben Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9175 Hibben Avenue offer parking?
No, 9175 Hibben Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9175 Hibben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9175 Hibben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9175 Hibben Avenue have a pool?
No, 9175 Hibben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9175 Hibben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9175 Hibben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9175 Hibben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9175 Hibben Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College