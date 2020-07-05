9160 Powderhorn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home. This home has been updated with all new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counters, tile flooring, and kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom with dual vanity. Home also features a fully finished garage, large deck, and large storage shed for additional storage. This is a breathtaking home you will want to see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.