Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9160 Powderhorn Lane

9160 Powderhorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9160 Powderhorn Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home. This home has been updated with all new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counters, tile flooring, and kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom with dual vanity. Home also features a fully finished garage, large deck, and large storage shed for additional storage. This is a breathtaking home you will want to see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have any available units?
9160 Powderhorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have?
Some of 9160 Powderhorn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 Powderhorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9160 Powderhorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 Powderhorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9160 Powderhorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9160 Powderhorn Lane offers parking.
Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9160 Powderhorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have a pool?
No, 9160 Powderhorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 9160 Powderhorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 Powderhorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9160 Powderhorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

