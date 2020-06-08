All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 15 2019 at 6:42 PM

9135 Angel Tear Way

9135 Angel Tear Way · No Longer Available
Location

9135 Angel Tear Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8511b0603f ----
As you enter this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home you are greeted with an open floor plan that offers a large living room with laminate hardwood flooring that opens up onto the large kitchen. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge (no ice maker), microwave and dishwasher and offers an eat-in area and a pantry. The master suite offers a large bedroom, private bathroom and walk-in closet.
Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include blinds provided throughout the home, 2 car attached garage and back patio. Central Air.

Security deposit = $1,250

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. There is an alarm in the home and all services/maintenance are the responsible of the tenant if they choose to utilize the alarm.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Blinds Provided
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 Angel Tear Way have any available units?
9135 Angel Tear Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9135 Angel Tear Way have?
Some of 9135 Angel Tear Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 Angel Tear Way currently offering any rent specials?
9135 Angel Tear Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 Angel Tear Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9135 Angel Tear Way is pet friendly.
Does 9135 Angel Tear Way offer parking?
Yes, 9135 Angel Tear Way offers parking.
Does 9135 Angel Tear Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 Angel Tear Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 Angel Tear Way have a pool?
No, 9135 Angel Tear Way does not have a pool.
Does 9135 Angel Tear Way have accessible units?
No, 9135 Angel Tear Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 Angel Tear Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9135 Angel Tear Way has units with dishwashers.

