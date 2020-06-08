9135 Angel Tear Way

Amenities

As you enter this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home you are greeted with an open floor plan that offers a large living room with laminate hardwood flooring that opens up onto the large kitchen. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge (no ice maker), microwave and dishwasher and offers an eat-in area and a pantry. The master suite offers a large bedroom, private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include blinds provided throughout the home, 2 car attached garage and back patio. Central Air.



Security deposit = $1,250



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. There is an alarm in the home and all services/maintenance are the responsible of the tenant if they choose to utilize the alarm.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



