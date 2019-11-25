All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9130 Venona Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9130 Venona Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9130 Venona Way

9130 Venona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9130 Venona Way, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features beautiful dark wood laminate floors throughout the main level, and neutral decor throughout! The floor plan includes a formal living room, an updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry and black appliances, a breakfast room, and a large family room. Walk-in closets and a 2nd-floor laundry room provide added storage.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Venona Way have any available units?
9130 Venona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 Venona Way have?
Some of 9130 Venona Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Venona Way currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Venona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Venona Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 Venona Way is pet friendly.
Does 9130 Venona Way offer parking?
No, 9130 Venona Way does not offer parking.
Does 9130 Venona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Venona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Venona Way have a pool?
No, 9130 Venona Way does not have a pool.
Does 9130 Venona Way have accessible units?
No, 9130 Venona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Venona Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 Venona Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College