9130 Venona Way

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features beautiful dark wood laminate floors throughout the main level, and neutral decor throughout! The floor plan includes a formal living room, an updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry and black appliances, a breakfast room, and a large family room. Walk-in closets and a 2nd-floor laundry room provide added storage.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.