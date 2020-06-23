913-915 North BOSART Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Great 2 Story Home! Your New Home is Super Clean with 2 bedrooms 1 bath and Updated. Large Open Living room and Kitchen to enjoy extra space with your family. There is a hard to find 1 car garage as well. Don't miss this chance to be in a great location and a great home.