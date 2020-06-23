All apartments in Indianapolis
913-915 North BOSART Avenue

Location

913 N Bosart Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great 2 Story Home! Your New Home is Super Clean with 2 bedrooms 1 bath and Updated. Large Open Living room and Kitchen to enjoy extra space with your family. There is a hard to find 1 car garage as well. Don't miss this chance to be in a great location and a great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have any available units?
913-915 North BOSART Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have?
Some of 913-915 North BOSART Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913-915 North BOSART Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
913-915 North BOSART Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913-915 North BOSART Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue does offer parking.
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have a pool?
No, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have accessible units?
No, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 913-915 North BOSART Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
