913 N Bosart Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 Story Home! Your New Home is Super Clean with 2 bedrooms 1 bath and Updated. Large Open Living room and Kitchen to enjoy extra space with your family. There is a hard to find 1 car garage as well. Don't miss this chance to be in a great location and a great home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913-915 North BOSART Avenue have any available units?
