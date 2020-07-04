All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:32 PM

8844 Bel Air Ct

8844 Bel Air Court · No Longer Available
Location

8844 Bel Air Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room, Family Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, Eat in kitchen, 1car garage, deck, fenced in yard, fireplace, shed

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8844 Bel Air Ct have any available units?
8844 Bel Air Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8844 Bel Air Ct have?
Some of 8844 Bel Air Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8844 Bel Air Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8844 Bel Air Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8844 Bel Air Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8844 Bel Air Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8844 Bel Air Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8844 Bel Air Ct offers parking.
Does 8844 Bel Air Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8844 Bel Air Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8844 Bel Air Ct have a pool?
No, 8844 Bel Air Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8844 Bel Air Ct have accessible units?
No, 8844 Bel Air Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8844 Bel Air Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8844 Bel Air Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

