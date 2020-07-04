8844 Bel Air Ct

Amenities
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Family Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, Eat in kitchen, 1car garage, deck, fenced in yard, fireplace, shed
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.