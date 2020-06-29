All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

8829 Hosta Way

8829 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Location

8829 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** Special -Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 4/15/20 and 2 year lease ! Free 1 months rent credited on the 2nd full month.

Great home with "L" shaped open floor plan. Home welcomes you through the front door leading to teh living room and half bath, open to the eat in kitchen area with slider to the back yard. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Upstairs presents a lovely loft/bonus area for extra space, laundry room and 3 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home has easy access to entertainment, interstate and the airport.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 Hosta Way have any available units?
8829 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8829 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Hosta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8829 Hosta Way is pet friendly.
Does 8829 Hosta Way offer parking?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not offer parking.
Does 8829 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Hosta Way have a pool?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not have a pool.
Does 8829 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 Hosta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 Hosta Way does not have units with air conditioning.

