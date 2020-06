Amenities

8709 Rowling Way Available 07/22/20 For Rent-New Home in The Village at New Bethel-Franklin Township-$2,100 - Newer Home by Westport Homes in beautiful Village at New Bethel. Available for immediate move in! 4 bedrooms plus main floor In-law suite. Open Concept kitchen with quartz countertops, and breakfast bar. Separate dining area. Area opens into an inviting living room. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath has double sinks and separate tub/shower. Community features pool and play ground. Pets with approval. 25/mo plus and additional 300 security deposit. 25/mo washer and dryer.



See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details.



(RLNE4768017)