Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

8532 East 34th Place

8532 East 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8532 East 34th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath available for immediate move in. New flooring. Appliances included. Full basement with 2 car garage. Storage unit out back. Fenced in backyard. Must see!! Call or click today for a personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 East 34th Place have any available units?
8532 East 34th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8532 East 34th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8532 East 34th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 East 34th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8532 East 34th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8532 East 34th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8532 East 34th Place offers parking.
Does 8532 East 34th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 East 34th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 East 34th Place have a pool?
No, 8532 East 34th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8532 East 34th Place have accessible units?
No, 8532 East 34th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 East 34th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 East 34th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 East 34th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 East 34th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
