Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath available for immediate move in. New flooring. Appliances included. Full basement with 2 car garage. Storage unit out back. Fenced in backyard. Must see!! Call or click today for a personal showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8532 East 34th Place have any available units?
8532 East 34th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.