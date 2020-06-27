All apartments in Indianapolis
851 Jefferson Avenue

851 Jefferson Ave
Location

851 Jefferson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is off 10th & Jefferson, minutes to Woodruff Place, Downtown Indy, Mass Avenue and more! This updated town home features exposed brick walls, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open concept family room/kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen leads out to a rear porch, fenced-in backyard and 1-car garage. Nice loft upstairs with two bedrooms and a full bath. Large unfinished basement with extra storage, bar and washer and dryer. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

