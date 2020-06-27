851 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is off 10th & Jefferson, minutes to Woodruff Place, Downtown Indy, Mass Avenue and more! This updated town home features exposed brick walls, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open concept family room/kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen leads out to a rear porch, fenced-in backyard and 1-car garage. Nice loft upstairs with two bedrooms and a full bath. Large unfinished basement with extra storage, bar and washer and dryer. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!

