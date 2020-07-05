849 Burbank Road

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home located in Warren Township! This home has everything to offer. Home is situated on a large wooded lot with mature Trees. Backyard is completed fenced-in. The home has been recently remodeled with new carpet, flooring, and paint. The updated kitchen has new granite counters, tile flooring, and appliances provided upon move in. This home also features an amazing screened in sun room, cozy fireplace, and huge garage for extra storage. You don't want to miss this one!

