All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 849 Burbank Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
849 Burbank Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 Burbank Road

849 Burbank Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

849 Burbank Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home located in Warren Township! This home has everything to offer. Home is situated on a large wooded lot with mature Trees. Backyard is completed fenced-in. The home has been recently remodeled with new carpet, flooring, and paint. The updated kitchen has new granite counters, tile flooring, and appliances provided upon move in. This home also features an amazing screened in sun room, cozy fireplace, and huge garage for extra storage. You don't want to miss this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Burbank Road have any available units?
849 Burbank Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Burbank Road have?
Some of 849 Burbank Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Burbank Road currently offering any rent specials?
849 Burbank Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Burbank Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 Burbank Road is pet friendly.
Does 849 Burbank Road offer parking?
Yes, 849 Burbank Road offers parking.
Does 849 Burbank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Burbank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Burbank Road have a pool?
No, 849 Burbank Road does not have a pool.
Does 849 Burbank Road have accessible units?
No, 849 Burbank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Burbank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 Burbank Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College