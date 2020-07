Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Come check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on Indy's West side! Located off of Country Club and 21st this home is a must see. Beautiful back yard with deck, open living room and updated kitchen. Washer and dryer hook up. This home will not last last long! Call 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing today!



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278