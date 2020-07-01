8414 Sansa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This like-new 2-story home includes upgrades such as 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting and a loft, ideal for a home office or study area. The floor plan features a living/dining area that opens to the kitchen complete with rich stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and access to a patio in the backyard. Three of the bedrooms have walk-in closets, including the master suite with a private bath.



