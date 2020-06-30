All apartments in Indianapolis
8411 Country Charm Drive

Location

8411 Country Charm Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this lovely 2-story home with finished basement in Wayne Township. Explore this home via interactive 3D home tour, complete with floor plans, video & more. Cozy up next to the wood-burning brick fireplace in the living room. Enjoy your meals in the formal dining room or the roomy eat-in kitchen w/ abundant cabinets. Watch a game, enjoy a movie, or just mingle with friends in the finished basement with bar. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & private full bathroom. Mature trees & landscaping surround the concrete patio, offering privacy as you enjoy the backyard. Storage shed & 2-car finished garage offer additional storage space. Pets allowed with approval. Application & pet agreement in attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 Country Charm Drive have any available units?
8411 Country Charm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 Country Charm Drive have?
Some of 8411 Country Charm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 Country Charm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Country Charm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Country Charm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 Country Charm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8411 Country Charm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8411 Country Charm Drive offers parking.
Does 8411 Country Charm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8411 Country Charm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Country Charm Drive have a pool?
No, 8411 Country Charm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8411 Country Charm Drive have accessible units?
No, 8411 Country Charm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Country Charm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 Country Charm Drive has units with dishwashers.

