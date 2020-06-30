8411 Country Charm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this lovely 2-story home with finished basement in Wayne Township. Explore this home via interactive 3D home tour, complete with floor plans, video & more. Cozy up next to the wood-burning brick fireplace in the living room. Enjoy your meals in the formal dining room or the roomy eat-in kitchen w/ abundant cabinets. Watch a game, enjoy a movie, or just mingle with friends in the finished basement with bar. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & private full bathroom. Mature trees & landscaping surround the concrete patio, offering privacy as you enjoy the backyard. Storage shed & 2-car finished garage offer additional storage space. Pets allowed with approval. Application & pet agreement in attachments.