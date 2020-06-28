Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



838 N Tacoma Ave Indianapolis IN 46201

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, Front porch



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES - See our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.