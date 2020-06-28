All apartments in Indianapolis
838 N Tacoma Ave
838 N Tacoma Ave

838 North Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

838 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

838 N Tacoma Ave Indianapolis IN 46201
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, Front porch

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - See our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 N Tacoma Ave have any available units?
838 N Tacoma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 N Tacoma Ave have?
Some of 838 N Tacoma Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 N Tacoma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
838 N Tacoma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 N Tacoma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 N Tacoma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 838 N Tacoma Ave offer parking?
No, 838 N Tacoma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 838 N Tacoma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 N Tacoma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 N Tacoma Ave have a pool?
No, 838 N Tacoma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 838 N Tacoma Ave have accessible units?
No, 838 N Tacoma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 838 N Tacoma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 N Tacoma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
