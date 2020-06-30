All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

8347 Bolero Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This charming 2-story home located in a desirable neighborhood will lease quickly! Features include 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting and walk-in closets in all of the bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a large, walk-in pantry and single-door access to the patio in the backyard. A laundry room and all of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a private bath featuring a dual-sink vanity and a combined tub/shower.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Bolero Way have any available units?
8347 Bolero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8347 Bolero Way have?
Some of 8347 Bolero Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 Bolero Way currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Bolero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Bolero Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8347 Bolero Way is pet friendly.
Does 8347 Bolero Way offer parking?
No, 8347 Bolero Way does not offer parking.
Does 8347 Bolero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8347 Bolero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Bolero Way have a pool?
No, 8347 Bolero Way does not have a pool.
Does 8347 Bolero Way have accessible units?
No, 8347 Bolero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Bolero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8347 Bolero Way does not have units with dishwashers.

