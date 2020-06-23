All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8313 East 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8313 East 36th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8313 East 36th Street

8313 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8313 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a 2 car attached garage perfect for cold mornings, a spacious kitchen for the cook in the family, and a huge master bedroom! There are too many features to list!!! This house has space galore!!! It's approximately 3,014 square feet!! Comes with a pergola over the deck perfect for outdoor entertainment. Don't wait! This is a new listing! This-house-will-lease-fast!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 East 36th Street have any available units?
8313 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8313 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8313 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8313 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8313 East 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8313 East 36th Street offers parking.
Does 8313 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 8313 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8313 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 8313 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8313 East 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8313 East 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College