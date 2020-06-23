8313 East 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a 2 car attached garage perfect for cold mornings, a spacious kitchen for the cook in the family, and a huge master bedroom! There are too many features to list!!! This house has space galore!!! It's approximately 3,014 square feet!! Comes with a pergola over the deck perfect for outdoor entertainment. Don't wait! This is a new listing! This-house-will-lease-fast!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



Not currently accepting Section 8



