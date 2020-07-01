829 S State Ave

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Great location! Only about 1/2 from all Fountain Square restaurants. Newer flooring throughout and freshly painted. Off-street parking located behind the unit. Large basement with laundry in unit. Tenants pays all utilities. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.
Pre-qualify before scheduling showing: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.
TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.