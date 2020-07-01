All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 829 S State Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
829 S State Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

829 S State Ave

829 South State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

829 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Great location! Only about 1/2 from all Fountain Square restaurants. Newer flooring throughout and freshly painted. Off-street parking located behind the unit. Large basement with laundry in unit. Tenants pays all utilities. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-qualify before scheduling showing: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.

TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 S State Ave have any available units?
829 S State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 S State Ave have?
Some of 829 S State Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 S State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
829 S State Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 S State Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 S State Ave is pet friendly.
Does 829 S State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 829 S State Ave offers parking.
Does 829 S State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 S State Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 S State Ave have a pool?
No, 829 S State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 829 S State Ave have accessible units?
No, 829 S State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 829 S State Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 S State Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College