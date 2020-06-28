All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8258 Pleasant Tree Ct
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

8258 Pleasant Tree Ct

8258 Pleasant Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8258 Pleasant Tree Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have any available units?
8258 Pleasant Tree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8258 Pleasant Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct has a pool.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8258 Pleasant Tree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College