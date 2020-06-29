All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 29 2020

816 N Bradley Ave

816 North Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

816 North Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near Michigan and Sherman - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.

$100 Key deposit and $499 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

