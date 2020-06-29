816 N Bradley Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors extra storage

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near Michigan and Sherman - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.



$100 Key deposit and $499 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!



No Pets Allowed



