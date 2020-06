Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super spacious Condo in Bayshore Villas of Franklin Township. This home offers two very large bedrooms and a loft area, open concept main floor, upstairs laundry and a two-car attached garage. Lovely private front patio. This home is situated in an excellent location for work travel. Come home and don't worry about yardwork, just relax on your patio. Pets/dogs only.