815 Dawson Street - 3
815 Dawson Street - 3

815 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment located minutes from Up and Coming Fountain Square! Recently rehabbed, new floors and paint. Utilities and stove and refrigerator included. Pets ok with $200 deposit and $25 per month pet rent. Weight/Breed restrictions do apply.
815 Dawson St is a multi-family home in Indianapolis, IN 46203. This 2,358 square foot multi-family home sits on a 5,184 square foot lot and features 4 separate apartments. Two 2 bedroom and Two 1 bedroom.. This property was built in 1900. Nearby schools include William McKinley School 39, Longfellow Magnet Middle School and Trinity Christian School. The closest grocery stores are Armandos Mexiccan Market And Reestaurant, Tienda Mexicana El Puerto and Wildwood market. Nearby coffee shops include Litterally Divine Chocolates, Square Cat Vinyl and Nine Lives Cat Café. Nearby restaurants include Indy's Rib kitchen, El Rey Del Taco and Kuma's Corner. 815 Dawson St is near Willard Park, Eli Lilly Headquarters and Soldiers and Sailors Monument. This address can also be written as 815 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have any available units?
815 Dawson Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have?
Some of 815 Dawson Street - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Dawson Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
815 Dawson Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Dawson Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Dawson Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 815 Dawson Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Dawson Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 815 Dawson Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 815 Dawson Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Dawson Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Dawson Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

