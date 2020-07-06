815 Dawson Street - 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment located minutes from Up and Coming Fountain Square! Recently rehabbed, new floors and paint. Utilities and stove and refrigerator included. Pets ok with $200 deposit and $25 per month pet rent. Weight/Breed restrictions do apply.

815 Dawson St is a multi-family home in Indianapolis, IN 46203. This 2,358 square foot multi-family home sits on a 5,184 square foot lot and features 4 separate apartments. Two 2 bedroom and Two 1 bedroom.. This property was built in 1900. Nearby schools include William McKinley School 39, Longfellow Magnet Middle School and Trinity Christian School. The closest grocery stores are Armandos Mexiccan Market And Reestaurant, Tienda Mexicana El Puerto and Wildwood market. Nearby coffee shops include Litterally Divine Chocolates, Square Cat Vinyl and Nine Lives Cat Café. Nearby restaurants include Indy's Rib kitchen, El Rey Del Taco and Kuma's Corner. 815 Dawson St is near Willard Park, Eli Lilly Headquarters and Soldiers and Sailors Monument. This address can also be written as 815 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.