8134 Corktree Drive Available 02/13/19 Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Southeast Side - Franklin Township! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Wildwood neighborhood. Home is convenient to 465 & Hwy 70.

This home has all fresh paint and flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light. All bedrooms have walk in closets and plenty of space. Laundry room has full size washer and dryer hook ups. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. Eat in kitchen looks out over a beautiful pond. $50.00 Application Per Adult. Pet Friendly. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



