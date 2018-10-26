All apartments in Indianapolis
8134 Corktree Drive

Location

8134 Corktree Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8134 Corktree Drive Available 02/13/19 Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Southeast Side - Franklin Township! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Wildwood neighborhood. Home is convenient to 465 & Hwy 70.
This home has all fresh paint and flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light. All bedrooms have walk in closets and plenty of space. Laundry room has full size washer and dryer hook ups. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. Eat in kitchen looks out over a beautiful pond. $50.00 Application Per Adult. Pet Friendly. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

(RLNE4655541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 Corktree Drive have any available units?
8134 Corktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8134 Corktree Drive have?
Some of 8134 Corktree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8134 Corktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8134 Corktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 Corktree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8134 Corktree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8134 Corktree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8134 Corktree Drive offers parking.
Does 8134 Corktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8134 Corktree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 Corktree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8134 Corktree Drive has a pool.
Does 8134 Corktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 8134 Corktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 Corktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8134 Corktree Drive has units with dishwashers.
