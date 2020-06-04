8132 Shorewalk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely Condo is in Shorewalk off Fox Road and 79th, minutes to Geist Reservoir, shops, restaurants and more. This spacious condo features lovely laminate flooring, large family room/dining room with a woodburning fireplace, and access to a large balcony with storage and views of Geist. Nice kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, granite countertops and a wine fridge. Nice bathroom with walk-in shower and ceramic tile. Washer and dryer included. *Homeowner will be Managing Unit*

