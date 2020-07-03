8129 Amble Way

Amenities

This home allows self-showings 7 days per week. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available now! It is located in a great spot on the South side of Indy on a quiet street with a lake view right behind your fenced in back yard. Enjoy the large family room centered around a fireplace or the loft upstairs. This home also features a kitchen and separate dining room, perfect for entertaining! The master is on the main floor and two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets are on the 2nd floor. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b0afbd3e-5787-4485-aedc-d83013954b58&source=Rently

