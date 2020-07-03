All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

8129 Amble Way

8129 South Amble Way · No Longer Available
Location

8129 South Amble Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home allows self-showings 7 days per week. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available now! It is located in a great spot on the South side of Indy on a quiet street with a lake view right behind your fenced in back yard. Enjoy the large family room centered around a fireplace or the loft upstairs. This home also features a kitchen and separate dining room, perfect for entertaining! The master is on the main floor and two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets are on the 2nd floor. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b0afbd3e-5787-4485-aedc-d83013954b58&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Amble Way have any available units?
8129 Amble Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8129 Amble Way currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Amble Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Amble Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8129 Amble Way is pet friendly.
Does 8129 Amble Way offer parking?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not offer parking.
Does 8129 Amble Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Amble Way have a pool?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not have a pool.
Does 8129 Amble Way have accessible units?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Amble Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8129 Amble Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8129 Amble Way does not have units with air conditioning.

