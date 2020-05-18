8128 Whistlewood Drive

Amenities

This HUGE newer built two story has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The foyer has laminate wood flooring, an updated half bath features black granite counter-top, the living room is large and open with plenty of windows, it also comes with a ceiling fan lighting fixture. It has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, dark brown cabinetry, and also includes a large pantry. It has newer stainless steel appliances, and includes a dishwasher. The dining area has plenty of space for a large dining room table, and it too features laminate wood flooring and an elegant chandelier. All three bedrooms have large closets and overhead lighting, spacious hallway and a full Bathroom. Master Bedroom features a walk-In closet and a full bathroom on-suite with upgraded granite counter-top.

The laundry closet has washer and dryer hookup. It comes complete with a two car garage and a full privacy fenced in backyard with concrete patio. This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



