Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8128 Whistlewood Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:54 PM

8128 Whistlewood Drive

8128 Whistlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8128 Whistlewood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This HUGE newer built two story has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The foyer has laminate wood flooring, an updated half bath features black granite counter-top, the living room is large and open with plenty of windows, it also comes with a ceiling fan lighting fixture. It has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, dark brown cabinetry, and also includes a large pantry. It has newer stainless steel appliances, and includes a dishwasher. The dining area has plenty of space for a large dining room table, and it too features laminate wood flooring and an elegant chandelier. All three bedrooms have large closets and overhead lighting, spacious hallway and a full Bathroom. Master Bedroom features a walk-In closet and a full bathroom on-suite with upgraded granite counter-top.
The laundry closet has washer and dryer hookup. It comes complete with a two car garage and a full privacy fenced in backyard with concrete patio. This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have any available units?
8128 Whistlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have?
Some of 8128 Whistlewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Whistlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Whistlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Whistlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Whistlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8128 Whistlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Whistlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 8128 Whistlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8128 Whistlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Whistlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8128 Whistlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
